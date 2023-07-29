‘Unexpected’, Dharmendra’s Lip lock With Shabana Azmi In ‘RRKPK’ Leaves Netizens In Shock!

The recent offering from Bollywood, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ is stealing the limelight at the current moment. The film has opened to positive word of mouth. There are several reviews of the movie which are floating on Twitter. Some are praising Ranveer’s act in the film, while others are pleased with the chemistry he and Alia are sharing on screen. Amidst all this, some netizens have pointed out at the kissing scene between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. They are saying that it came as a surprising element from Karan Johar’s directorial.

Many netizens are shocked with the lip lock scene between Dharmendra and Shabana. They are expressing their reactions on the same online. A user wrote, “It was not expected at all.” Another stated, “Dharmendra and Shabana ji ziplock was something nobody expected and was shocking.” A third one penned, “Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are the soul of the film.”

The legendary actor has also reacted to reports of his kissing scene with fellow actress Shabana. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a news article which talked about a video of his and Shabana’s kiss from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ going viral. Alongside the report, he wrote, “Friends, R and R ki prem kahani please see the film…and tell me…How is your Dharam in playing his role…at this age.”

For the unversed, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ revolves around the lead actors Ranveer and Alia trying to unite their grandparents played by Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Both Dharmendra and Shabana are long lost lovers who are unhappy in their current marriages.