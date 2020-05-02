Rishi Kapoor is no more. This news broke us and the rest of the Bollywood. Now, Mukesh Bhatt has come up with some honest answers and incidents in an interview with SpotboyE. Read on:

What on earth is happening?

You can say that again! First Irrfan Khan, then Rishi Kapoor. Add this to the growing number of COVID-19 deaths. 2020 has been a horrifying year for Bollywood.

After Alia’s association with Ranbir, your equation with Rishi must have strengthened?

That’s fine and it has strengthened our bond, but you see I know him since 45 years. We got acquainted soon after Bobby. We both were not married then. He was in my first film Ab Meri Bari. I used to call him Chintu. I was very fond of him. He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words.

Such people often get misunderstood…

He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what’s wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain.

Like, if you could tell us a few?

I remember meeting him at IIFA, many times abroad. After the show he said, ‘Chal aa ja mere kamre mein, let’s have a drink together’. And Daboo (Randhir Kapoor), Chintu and I chatted away to gloet till 3 am!

He was so full of life. He had told me if he could, he would love to live for 300 years. He never got bogged down.He was so full of energy positivity. He was a happy guy.

Whenever we met, he inquired about my wife and kids. It was always genuine warmth.

I shared a very warm equation with Irrfan too. He did 3 films with us.

After he was diagnosed with cancer, Bhatt saab had even gone to his house.

And mind you, bahut masti karta tha woh. He had a serious face but behind that, he had a very witty sense of humour.

Like you and Chintu chatted away to glory, do you see such things happening nowadays…

Rarely. By and large, people have become so plastic, commercial and manipulative. Woh dil nahin rahe. Woh jazba nahin raha. We never discussed only work. We shared so much of personal information with each other. We shared emotions.