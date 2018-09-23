Share

Sunny Leone entered India when she became a contestant in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. She became the most trending topic as soon as the news of an adult film industry actress made headlines. In the house itself, this po*n star actress was offered a movies Jism 2 by Mahesh Bhatt and that’s how her Bollywood career started. She has become a successful name in the film industry now and has done a number of Bollywood movies. In fact, a biopic on Sunny Leone’s life is also in the making now. And the movie Karenjit Kaur is already in many controversies over the title Kaur used in the name. Here are five facts about Sunny Leone’s life that will be shown in her biopic Karenjit Kaur.

1. Sunny Leone, born on 13 May 1981 as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh parents in Ontario, was a tomboy as a kid. She used to play street hockey with her male friends.

2. Sunny Leone’s first kiss was only when she was an 11 years old girl. She lost her virginity to a basketball player when she was only 16. Moreover, by the age of 18 she had already discovered that she was a bisexual.

3. Sunny worked in a bakery for German and later she also tried her hand at a tax and retirement firm before she entered the adult film industry. She became a well-known porn actress right after her debut.

4. Sunny Leone’s first career choice was not an adult film star but a pediatric nurse. However, to earn some cash for her pocket money, she joined the adult film industry at the age of nineteen.



5. Sunny Leone chose the name Sunny by herself when she entered the porn industry but Leone was added to her name by Bob Guccione, who was the former owner of Penthouse magazine.

