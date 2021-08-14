Unravels Of Chris Watts Before Murdering His Family!

Chris Watts killed his two daughters, along with his pregnant wife around 3 years ago, which is still considered to be a shocking crime shattering those who had an image of a “picture-perfect” family in their minds regarding them.

From the outside, the Watt family really looked quite adorable and perfect. Chris Watt’s wife Shanann Watts seemed to be frequently documenting their delightful exploits of the domestics in a small-town of Colorado for their social media accounts, supported by her two beautiful daughters, Celeste Cathryn, and Bella Marie, and her loving Husband.

In April 2018, Shannan uploaded a post, captioning it, “Happy Husband Appreciation Day! I couldn’t imagine a better man for us. You spoil us with love [and] attention! You put up with 3 impatient, demanding women in the house. You work so hard every day to provide for us. I love you so much.”

The couple met in the year 2010 in North Carolina and got hitched after 2 years in 2012. After Shannan getting pregnant with their third child, a boy was going to take birth when Chris killed each one of them.

On 14th August, outside their house, Shannan returned from a business trip to Arizona. He was already in bed and then he left for his job with his employer named Anadarko Petroleum.

According to the statements made by Chris, he texted his wife that morning but did not get any reply. Meanwhile, Shannan’s friend showed up at the house as she won’t return her calls either. When Nickole called Chris he said he saw no one in the house and that everyone was missing. Nickole thus called the police to check if they were safe after no one answered the door.

However, while talking to the cops Chris did not mention that the couple spent 5 weeks apart from each other and that they argued that their marriage was over.

Later after a thorough investigation, it was proved and Chris Watts also admitted that he had strangled his wife in a rage and then disposed of all the bodies. However, he made claims that Shannan killed their daughters and that Bella was already dead by the time he caught Shannan choking Shannan. However, this did not convince the investigators. In a matter of a day, the beautiful adorable young family was entirely shattered and ended.