Unseen Childhood Pics Of Sara Ali Khan Feeding Abba Saif Show Stark Resemblance To Cousin Inaaya

Sara Ali Khan is the girl who is born with a silver spoon. She belongs to the family of Nawabs of Pataudi but has decided to make a name for herself with her on talent and hard work. From the first time she made appearance on the Koffee with Karan couch, she made everyone her fan. From her mannerisms to her down to earth nature, she has proved that she is nothing like other actresses.

Recently, we got our hand on some childhood pictures of Sara with her daddy Saif, which went viral on the internet some days ago. And while looking at them we cannot believe that she looked exactly like her cousin sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan (Sara’s paternal aunt) and Kunal Kemmu! Take a look at the picture below:

Since, Sara is the first child of Saif, she shares a close bond with her daddy and in an interview, she had talked about the same. She had shared, “I have always been daddy’s little girl. He tells me that the first time I touched rain and saw snow was with him. He has had a huge influence on me, and we have gotten closer with time. We bonded a lot during my college years as we are both inclined towards academics. Now, I am in the same profession as him, and that’s another factor that has brought us closer.”

He had further added, “I’m happy Sara is doing something she is passionate about. The only thing I have told her is to stay true to her job as an artiste. But Kareena [Kapoor Khan] pointed out that I started taking interest in my work only recently and found my way. I hope she too finds her way.”