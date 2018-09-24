Share

The heiress of India’s richest business family and the only daughter of business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani got engaged last weekend and the bash was one of the most lavish affairs in the decades to come. Isha got officially engaged to businessman Anand Piramal at Lake Como, Italy. Their engagement celebrations lasted for three days, from 21 September to 23 September.

There were many highlights during the three-days long bash. Dad Mukesh Ambani walked Isha to the aisle where Anand was waiting for his fiancee. Isha looked like a princess in a figure-hugging mermaid cut nude coloured gown. Her gown was heavily embellished with gold and silver embroidery and she wore a matching glittery headband.

After Isha and Anand exchanged rings, flower petals were heavily showered on them. There were also literal showers in the lake in the background. Isha and Anand looked ecstatic as they exchanged the rings and watched the flower petal showers.

If it is the engagement of India’s richest businessman, the decor has to be top-notch. Isha’s engagement was held lake-side out in the open. Golden chairs, colourful flowers and crystal glasses adorned the venue.

Unseen pictures from the engagement bash-

Mukesh Ambani, along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, walked Isha Ambani down the aisle.

Dessert section at Isha & Anand’s emgagement party *Drools*

The decor of the stage speaks volume of the lavishness and opulence.

Bollywood celebs at the engagement party-

Check out more pictures of the decorations: