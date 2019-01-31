Unseen Pics From Sheena Bajaj & Rohit Purohit’s Wedding Are Here To Win Your Heart

Share

2019 kick started with the celebrity wedding of Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. While the last month of 2018 was full of celebrity weddings like that of Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Kapil Sharma, Aditi Gupta, etc., the starting of 2019 has also seen some amazing celebrities getting hitched. The first ones among them were Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. Sheena Bajaj got married to the man of her dreams, Rohit Purohit, on January 22, 2019, in a big fat Indian wedding.

Following Punjabi-Marwari wedding rituals, Sheena got married to her long-time beau, Rohit after overcoming tumults of problems in their relationship. The couple had a big fat wedding ceremony, with the pre-wedding festivities kick-starting a day before. And now, hardly a week after their wedding, Sheena and Rohit are often seen sharing beautiful unseen throwback pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing a picture wherein, you will spot smiling faces all around Sheena from her haldi and mehendi, the newbie wife captioned the picture as, “Happy faces. So much happiness all around ….#bridegoals …Such a bliss to c everyone around me

so happy and crazy. Their love has made my heart so warm. The amazing click @coolbluezphotography #srpsheenarohitkeshadi.”

Sheena Bajaj also keeps sharing some unseen pics from her wedding ceremony. Recently, she shared a picture with the caption, “After 6 years of dating finally engaged to u ….can’t forget the grand royal celebration for 2 days so happy! What a massive celebration of 2 cultures n 2 families “yajna hom shashthe vacho vadet” ‘I will always be by your side’ may it be scooter, cycle, bus, train or walking on road. I swear @rohitpurohit08.” The next two pictures from her engagement were captioned as, “Celebration be like.”