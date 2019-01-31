Unseen Pics Of Yuvika Chaudhary’s Vidaai Proves Her Love For Her Mom

Share

The Bigg Boss 9 and Splitsvilla 8 winner Prince Narula met his wife Yuvika Chaudhary inside the Bigg Boss house itself. While he was initially attracted to another girl, his attraction towards Yuvika grew with the passage of time. The two shared some amazing time Inside the house and Prince even proposed to Yuvika Inside the house itself. After a few years of courtship and dating, the two tied the knot on October 12, 2018.

Their wedding was a lavish affair and many stars were seen gracing the ceremony with their presence. The pictures of the couple from their wedding and their reception were made everyone their fans. While Prince looked like a real life prince charming, Yuvika looked none less than a million dollar bride. The pictures of Prince and Yuvika from their wedding went viral and now we have another picture of Yuvika Chaudhary from her vidaai ceremony. Have a look at this amazing picture.

Prince and Yuvika definitely make one of the awesome couples together, right? How did you like Yuvuka’s unseen picture from her vidaai?