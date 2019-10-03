Unseen Pictures From Abhishek Aishwariya’s Godh bharai Ceremony, The Entire Family Is Overjoyed

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the most powerful and influencing couple in the Bollywood industry. Being one of the most desirable women in the world, Aishwarya Rai surprised everyone when she rejected thousands of other proposals to say yes to the very handsome and dashing Abhishek Bachchan. As the son of the legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek had made a special place for himself in the Bollywood industry. But it was after marrying the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that he became a favourite of the paparazzi. Every time he steps out of the house with his lady love Aishwarya Rai, everyone stops and gazes at the couple in awe.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2007. The couple were blessed with a cute little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. Prior to that both the Bachchan and Rai family had thrown grand Godh bharai party for Aishwarya. After the godh bharai party hosted by her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan at their residence, Aishhwarya’s mother too had organized one for her expecting daughter in a Bandra hotel.

As per a Times of India report a source close to Aishwarya had stated, “The godh bharai by Ash’s mother was a very traditional Mangalorean one, known as baike, where the mother hosts the godh bharai for her daughter. It was a quiter one as the hotel had promised them privacy and there was no media madness. Ash’s parents got the venue late on Saturday night, and they were there till early in the morning supervising all the arrangements.”

Aishwariya’s mother, Brindya Rai had personally taken care of all the arrangements the source had added, “Everything was elegant and tasteful. There was a troupe from the south to play Mangalorean music, while white flowers, especially jasmine, and brass urlis (ritualistic Kerala lamps made of bell metal) were part of the decor. The flowers were traditional south Indian with a strong Kerala theme. The cuisine was also from the south and had dishes from every state in the south, ranging from velli aapam, malabar parathas, prawns, egg stew, allepy fish curry, roast urlakalang, yene kathrika, hyderabadi biryani, curd rice, steamed fish and paneer in banana leaf.”

Elaborating on the guestlist the source had added, “Apart from the Bachchans and Kapoors, the only other Bollywood presence was that of Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker. Shweta Nanda and her family were present, along with Abhishek and his friends, including Sikander and Kirron Kher, Shrishti Arya and Sonali Bendre-Behl. Shrishti’s husband Sameer and Sonali’s husband Goldie are out of India shooting for their next film and couldn’t attend. Ash wore a traditional pistachio green and gold Kanjeevaram saree given by her parents, while Abhishek wore a green and gold kurta-pyjama. The couple looked colour coordinated and extremely happy.”

For those who don’t know, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story had a perfect filmy tadka. The two met on the sets of their movie Dhau Akshar Prem Ke and felt an instant connection. Although Aishwarya Rai was already dating Salman Khan at that time, the two again did a film together Kuch Na Kaho. However, love didn’t blossom between the two before they started doing the movie Dhoom 2 together. After Dhoom 2, the couple did a number of other movies like Umrao Jaan that saw their love blossoming into a much stronger connection. And during the shoot of their superhit movie Guru, Abhishek Bachchan decided to propose Aishwarya Rai for marriage.

They were in New York, shooting for Guru when Abhishek decided that it is Aishwarya Rai he wanted to marry and couldn’t spend a day without her by his side. The story of their proposal is also worth sharing. It was a freezing night in New York in 2007 when Abhishek went down on his knees with a ring in his hand, in the balcony of their hotel, and asked Aishwarya for marriage. Though she was surprised and completely swept off her feet, the lady said ‘Yes’.

The most surprising thing is that unlike other stars who shut down a Tiffany for the perfect ring or who flew down to another country to get the ring, Abhishek didn’t even use a real solitaire for the romantic proposal. Yes, Abhishek proposed Aishwarya for marriage with a fake ring in his hand and lots of love in his heart. It was the same fake ring that he used in Guru to propose his lady-love in the film.

Aishwarya Rai is glowing like a sun in these unseen pictures from her Godh bharai ceremony. What do you guys think?