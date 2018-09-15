Permanent Roommates and Veere Di Wedding fame Sumeet Vyas and TV actress Ekta Kaul, who has played lead roles in shows Mere Angne Mein and Rab Se Sohna Isshq, are all set to tie the knot today i.e. 15 September. The wedding ceremonies will be held in Jammu, which is Ekta’s hometown.

Talking about his relationship with Ekta in an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Sumeet revealed candidly, “Even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!” Aww! Isn’t that the sweetest thing? Their wedding festivities began in Jammu on 13 September with a small puja.

On the eve of 13 September, Akta had her mehendi ceremony. The actress was glowing in her pink and grey lehenga. She paired her outfit with pretty floral jewellery and looked nothing less than a fairy. Check out the pictures:

Sumeet and Ekta were never open about their relationship in public but rumours about their relationship and upcoming wedding were doing the rounds for some time. Confirming his wedding with girlfriend Ekta, Sumeet had told The Indian Express, “Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15. As I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it. Being with Ekta gives me a new ground. And that’s really exciting. I find a new person in myself, when I am with her. It’s a blissful relationship.”

After the beautiful mehendi ceremony, the two had a haldi ceremony on 14th morning. Later, they hosted a fun sangeet on the eve of 14 September. Their official wedding photographers Knotting Bells shared the first picture from the sangeet night. They wrote, “Showcasing first look of @sumeetvyas & @ektakaul11 Sangeet… P.S: Crazy party in process. #knottingbells #indianwedding #celebritywedding #sangeet #look #takemeaway #comingsoon”.

They both look picture perfect and twinning in dark hues. In another picture that is doing the rounds on the internet, Ekta and Sumeet are seen embracing each other. Ekta looks ravishing in a shimmery black and gold floral embroidered lehenga. Sumeet looked dapper in a grey and black pathani kurta and salwar.

This is Sumeet’s second marriage. The actor was earlier married to another popular TV actress Shivani Tanksale. They were married for almost 7 years before they got divorced in 2017. After his divorce, he found love in Ekta Kaul. Talking about the first time he met his lady love, Sumeet shared, “We first met years ago while shooting for a promo of a show which never took off. Then, both of us got busy with our respective lives. Last year, we bumped into each other at a friend’s party and then again when I was hosting a cricket-based reality show in which she was one of the players”.

Expressing his feelings about Ekta, he revealed, “She wanted to be sure about it too, but we have realised now that we have a certain amount of understanding and really like each other. That Ekta is still a regular girl from Jammu is extremely attractive as I can have non-filmi conversations with her which I didn’t think I was capable of before I met her”

He further revealed, “My family really adores Ekta. When we met her folks in Jammu, we were floored by their love and hospitality. We were like, let’s not try to compete with them. We are planning a warm and intimate wedding ceremony”.

If Sumeet adored Ekta, she is also heads over heels in love with her man. While talking about Sumeet, Ekta said, “Marrying the man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. I am happy that I am marrying Sumeet. Actually, before slipping the ring, he had come to Jammu to speak to my parents and then he proposed marriage to me. I don’t know why he felt I would not say ‘yes’ immediately. I will never say no to him. Sumeet is a good human being. He never loses his temper and never gives up. He is a hard-working guy and that is also one of the things that attracted me to him.”

They make an adorable couple, don’t they? Their proposal story was not a simple affair. There was quite some drama involved. Sumeet revealed how Ekta had once decided to leave Mumbai to go back home to Jammu. He said, “All of a sudden she left for Jammu because she realised acting wasn’t for her! I knew then that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back to our relationship–to give us a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn’t want to risk it, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile & I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”

We can’t wait for their wedding pictures to release. We’re sure they will be equally magical and beautiful as the lovely couple. Here’s wishing them a happy and successful matrimony.