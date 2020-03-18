Unseen Pictures Of Sara Ali Khan From Saif-Kareena’s Wedding Will Blow Your Mind

Share

Sara Ali Khan has made sure that she stands out as a star in Bollywood. She is the daughter of the nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. On her first on-screen appearance on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan appeared with her father and blew everyone’s mind. She didn’t come out as the regular star kid but instead as someone who knows how to stay grounded but still not ashamed to speak her mind out. Not just that, she also won hearts with her amazing acting in two back to back hit movies Kedarnath and Simba. And now with Love Aj Kal, she has won everyone’s heart.

Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character “Poo” from Karan Johar’s romcom Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and her famous dialogue from the film? “Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Banta Ki Tum Khoobsurat Lago… Not Fair!” How can one not remember Poo’s character from the film? But do you know apart from us, who else is inspired by Poo’s character? Well, it’s her stepdaughter and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan.

Now we got our hands on some unseen pictures from Saif and Kareena’s wedding. Well, what took everyone’s attention was Sara Ali Khan. Have a look:

Earlier in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Bebo opened up about her relationship with her husband Saif Ali Khan‘s eldest child. She specifically spoke about Karan Johar‘s comment on how she would faint if Sara would ever call her Choti Ma.

Talking about the same she said, “I have always said that we are friends more than anything else. That’s the most important. We respect each other. I think it’s the start of a beautiful journey ahead for her in this industry because I saw Kedarnath and I genuinely feel she has the best of both her parents and you know, I can never be her mother because that’s not what I am to her. But I can always be her friend!”