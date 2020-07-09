The trailer recently Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara is breaking records with fans pouring enormous love. The trailer of Dil Bechara slated on July 6, 2020, and fans are tensely hanging tight for the film’s release on the OTT stage. Days after Dil Bechara’s trailer released, on-screen actor Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen videos from the main day of shoot with late Sushant Singh Rajput. She referenced how it was 2 years from today when Kizie and Manny came into character on camera.

Taking to her Instagram, Sanjana Sanghi shared a string of videos and captioned it, “Life, indeed, is seri-real.” Moving on, the Dil Bechara actress mentioned that it was 2 years ago from today, on July 9, 2018, that Sushant Singh Rajput and she became Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on the sets in Jamshedpur. Talking about it, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day has never been the same for a second.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCamsqdl6GL/?utm_source=ig_embed

As Sanjana Sanghi referenced how her life has never been the equivalent for a second from that point forward, she kept on discussing the character of Kizie and Manny and how there never will be a more noteworthy love than theirs yet included that the adoration the fans have appeared on the trailer feels like a long, warm grasp. She likewise expressed gratitude toward fans for adoring, crying and grinning with the Dil Bechara trailer, however requested that everybody hang on until the film discharges. While Sanjana Sanghi shared a few recordings from the principal day of the shoot, she said, “#SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives.”

Dil Bechara stars late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. The film is booked to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. Coordinated by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara marks his directorial presentation and entertainer Sanjana Sanghi’s acting debut.