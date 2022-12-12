Uorfi Javed In Legal Trouble; Lawyer Filed Written Complaint Against Her ‘Obscene Acts’ In Public!

A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal as well as obscene acts in public places. She does that on social media too. A police official said this on Sunday. The police said that lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh submitted a written application at the Andheri police station on Friday.

The official said, “We received an application with this regard two days ago.” She is famous for her unusual fashion statements. Her unique outfits grab the eyeballs. From wearing ropes, wires, stones, broken glasses, or flower petals, she continues to experiment with her dressing style.

Uorfi Javed’s fashion choices may not get the approval of many, however, they attract the attention of many. From actors and politicians to writers, everyone noticed her bold and risque outfits.

Recently, the actress was trolled mercilessly when she wore yet another bold outfit. She was seen in a completely see-through outfit. She covered half of her face. She wore a gold choker for accessories. Before entering the venue, Uorfi confidently posed for the paps.

Her video and pictures went viral on the internet. Netizens joked that the dress reminded them of a mosquito. Another called it ‘alien vibes.’ Some were reminded of James Cameron’s avatar.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed is seen in ‘Splitsvilla X4.’ Sunny Leone complimented her. She said, “Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab.” Uorfi replied, “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can’t compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone’s imagination.”