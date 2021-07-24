Urvashi Rautela Caught By Police, Looked Nervous And Horrified!

Viral video Urvashi Rautela caught by the police, read the article to know more. Urvashi Rautela is a big name in Bollywood and the entertainment industry. Her marvelous and sensational looks always grab the attraction of fans and viewers. She is famous for her outstanding beauty and adorable attire which makes headlines of every event she joins. Doesn’t matter she choose Indian, western, or Indo -western but always makes the people inspired by her outlooks and makes her style Diva of all time.

Urvashi was born in Haridwar on 25 February 1994, is an Indian model and famous actor working in Bollywood movies. In 2015, she has represented India in the 2015 Diva universe and was crowned also. This is not the only achievement she had; she was crowned with many more titles and also win several beauty pageants titles. She is the Only Actor to win max no. of beauty titles in entire history ever. Her talent is not bound in India but across the world, she has worked with Arabian Star Mohammad Ramadan in the viral song “Versace Baby”. Urvashi debuts her Bollywood career with the movie “Singh Sahab the great” but highlighted in Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Hate story 4, and Pagalpanti.

About the viral Video:

Urvashi’s hot and sizzling looks have always been the priority of social media interest and praised by many fans and fashion experts, a video viral on social media in which Urvashi is driving a Scotty in a traditional Indian salwar suit along with a beautiful red dupatta. A policeman stops her while driving Scotty without a helmet, came towards her and make her nervous but she acts smartly and doesn’t lose her charm, smile and show some document to the policeman and left away. The video was posted on Urvashi’s official account. The video is a reel life video, not a real-life video that attracts the audience.

Click the link to watch the whole video.

http://www.instagram.com/reel/CRj3LxcjAEP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recently, she has celebrated her 39.1 M followers on Instagram. Soon she will be seen in “Inspector Avinash” a web series with a very talented reel life “sarabhjeet” Randeep Hooda. She is busy with her upcoming big projects like “Black Rose and Thiruttu Payale” Hindi remakes.