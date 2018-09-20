Just a few weeks back, Urvashi Rautela had grabbed all the attention when she was spotted dining with Ahaan Pandey. The two were clicked during their coffee date in Juhu. Soon enough, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between the two.

Talking about the inside details of their date, a source told a media portal, “The two were sitting close to each other and were indulged in a deep conversation at Starbucks, Juhu. Urvashi was seen whispering and Ahaan also leaned forward listening to what she was talking about.”

When the paparazzi tried to capture the moment, the actress appeared to be shocked and left the venue. After that, there were reports that the incident was nothing but a publicity stunt which was planted by Urvashi’s own PR team to garner media attention.

Urvashi shared a screenshot of one such report and she slammed the media with an elaborate Instagram post. “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” she wrote.

“The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way …truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life,” Urvashi added.

But here’s a twist! The actress seems to have copy-pasted American model Gigi Hadid’s old comment in which she told the media off for writing “negative” stories about her relationship with Zayn Malik.

Take a look for yourself:

Although the actress reportedly made a few changes to suit her situation, the rest remains unchanged. Needless to say, the Bollywood star was heavily trolled for blatantly copying Gigi’s comment. Here’s how social media users reacted to it:

We wonder why Urvashi blatantly copied Gigi’s message! What do you guys think?