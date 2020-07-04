One of the first things that we do when we see two people in the attire of bride and groom is we consider them to be married. But when the both of them are from the glamorous world of acting, there are many other meanings than just marriage. The pictures of Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Rautela in full wedding attire have surprised everyone. People are feeling that they had a secret love affair and got married during this lockdown period. However, the truth is far from this.

Gautam Gulati, who won Bigg Boss season 8 surprised his fans when he shared a picture with Urvashi Rautela taking the saat phere. In the picture, Gautam and Urvashi can be seen in full wedding attire . Fans of both actors were quick to assume that they were probably yet another couple who decided to tie the knot during the lockdown. Gautam captioned the picture as, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey?” This led to further speculation that they had gotten married for real. Check out the post below:

Click here to check the post directly on Instagram.

However, on further reading the caption, one can see that the wedding photo is from their upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya. In the post shared by Gautam, he has uploaded another picture from their film in which he is seen showing off his toned physique. “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey? 🙈😂 @urvashirautela 💫 @archanapuransingh Guys our film #virginbhanupriya. Is coming soon on @zee5premium @zee5 on 16th July, I hope apko pasand aye ye light comedy,” he wrote in the caption.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela Looks Smoking Hot In A White Monokini, Trolls Say, “Duniya Ki Sabse Besharam Aurat”