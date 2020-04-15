Entry to the entertainment world does provide you fame and recognition but with it also comes trolling free of cost! With the emergence of digital space and social networking sites these trolls have got a license to shame people in front of the world! And each day they find a new prey to feed. This time, it was Urvashi Rautela’s turn!

Urvashi took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a white monokini and a jacket. Urvashi looked drop dead gorgeous in that outfit but trolls couldn’t look past her revealing clothes. The caption read, “I’m a magnetic being of frequency and I attract all that is meant for me” Take a look:

Urvashi was mercilessly trolled. One wrote,” Besharam aurat” another wrote, “Bra mein se sab dikh raha hai”. Check out the comments here:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Johh Abraham and Pulkit Samrat starrer ‘Pagalpanti” which failed to impresss the audience.