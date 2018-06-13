Bollywood weddings are packed with grandeur and matchless charm. From venue selection to the guest list, every minute detail matters a lot. Especially when the celebrities know they are being looked upon by thousands of fans and followers, they make it a point that everything that they do is perfect. From their attires to the matching jewellery, everything is captured by the shutterbugs. So they just can’t choose to go the simple way, keeping in mind the constant media bug. And that’s exactly what the Great Grand Masti actress, Urvashi Rautela did!

Recently, Urvashi attended one of her cousin’s weddings in her home state of Uttarakhand. And at the wedding, she looked every bit a diva. She donned a grey embellished saree and teamed it well with matching traditional jewellery.

Check out her full look from the wedding right here:

Looking at her pictures from the wedding, one can’t deny the fact that the actress looked her fashionable best. But when we got to know that the actress spent a hefty amount of one crore for her look, we almost got a mini-heart attack. It has been told that the saree that Urvashi wore in the wedding cost her around Rs 55 lakhs and her jewellery alone was worth Rs 28 lakhs. This means that the actress spent a total of 83 lakhs just for a wedding look.

Well, that’s quite a whopping sum!

Revealing about the same to a leading entertainment portal, a source was quoted as saying, “The custom-made saree cost her Rs 55 lakh. It is styled with golden zari work and it’s really heavy. It weighed about 40 kgs but it looked extraordinary. Urvashi had also ordered jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh designed by Farah Khan Ali to go with the outfit. She was definitely very excited for the wedding.”

And that’s not all, another web portal had informed that her saree weighed around 40 kgs and it took almost 7 months to get fully designed.

Looks like there are enough perks in being a Bollywood celeb too!

Coming back to Urvashi, the actress was last seen in the film, ‘Hate Story 4’.