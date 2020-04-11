There is a wide variety of products that promise to remove spots, and although some may be effective, it is important to know that the chemical in this type of product only cause serious damage to our health. Therefore, in this article we will show you 2 of the many masks made from potato which will help you fight the completely unpleasant spots from your face.

What do you need in order to remove the spots from your face?

1.Potato and lemon

You need:

1 potato

½ a lemon (juice)

Preparation: You must blend the potato and then add the lemon juice and mix until it is all integrated.

How to use: Apply this home remedy with gentle circular movements, let it stay for 20 minutes and wash your face with water.

2: Potato and cucumber

You need:

1 potato

½ a cucumber

Preparation: Put the potato and the cucumber in a blender and mix until it is all completely blended.

How to use: Apply the mixture with gentle circular movements on your face, let it stay for 25 minutes and wash it with plenty of water.