“Used Filthy Language Against My Son”: Umar Riaz’s Father Calls Salman Khan ‘Hypocrite’ For Supporting Doctors!

Bigg Boss fame Riaz brothers- Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz have won millions of hearts with their journey inside the glass-walled house. But ardent viewer of the show also knows that they had to face a lot of grilling at the hands of the host, Salman Khan during the different seasons of Bigg Boss in which they appeared. Now, their father, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has caught Salman and has called him dual-faced. He recalled an incident where Khan schooled his son, Umar for his behavior and uttered bad words for his profession as a doctor.

It so happened that during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman took a class of Shalin Bhanot for showing disrespect towards a doctor who came inside to treat him. Salman said that doctors are hardworking and the way Bhanot behaved with them is completely wrong.

When Umar’s father heard of Salman’s words for doctors, he made everyone realize how in the last season, he said bad things about the professionals by slamming his son. He tagged Salman as a ‘hypocrite’ for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Riaz Ahmed Choudhary said, “Rightly said in #biggboss15 @BeingSalmanKhan did use filthy language against @realumarriaz, even supported a guest #Geetamaa to paint him aggressive doctor but in #Biggboss16 @BeingSalmanKhan had all praise for doctors while counseling #shaline is all hypocrisy.”

Let us tell you that there has been a major fallout between Salman Khan and Asim Riaz. As per the sources, Salman promised to give Asim a break in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but did not keep his word. Now, the cast of the film includes Shehnaaz Gill, who was Asim’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss and with whom, the rapper does not share a great rapport.