Usha Uthup Gives Tour Of Her Saree Wardrobe, Reveals Why Her Mother-In-Law Got Angry!

Usha Uthup has emerged as one of India’s most iconic and beloved singers with her captivating melodies and soulful renditions. Moreover, her philanthropic nature has earned her admiration and respect. However, Usha Uthup’s artistry transcends beyond her vocal prowess. With her ever-colorful sarees and bold, bindi-adorned appearance, Usha stands as an icon of cultural fusion and acceptance. The actress is known to have a major saree obsession. Lately, Usha Uthup has given a glimpse of her gorgeous saree collection and we are shocked!

Usha Uthup shows her 600+ sarees collection

Every girl waits to grow up and wear the gorgeous collection of sarees. If you are a woman, you must have wrapped your mum’s sarees when you were a little girl. Sarees will continue to hold immense cultural significance till eternity. Recently, melody queen and actress, Usha Uthup shared glimpses from her distinct saree collection. Usha was seen sharing the glimpses of her unique sarees in the latest episode of CRED Obsessions.

The actress-singer further disclosed that her mother belonged to a middle-class family who couldn’t afford to purchase expensive sarees. While revealing, Usha Uthup gave a glimpse of a red South Indian saree which had stripes over it.

Usha Uthup reveals her mother-in-law used to get angry whenever she wore a black saree

Actress Usha Uthup hails from a Tamil Iyer family. Black color is loved and appreciated by women who belongs to Usha’s culture. However, the actress married a person who originates from Kerala. Usha’s mother-in-law would used to get furious over her whenever she wore a black saree.

The actress-singer, Usha Uthup shared a picture showcasing her expensive saree. The mauve-hued Kanjeevaram saree featured a pooja border and gold hamsa motifs on it. She disclosed that it is most traditional saree in her collection.