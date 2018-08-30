Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make an awesome on-screen pair. They have won hearts in successful films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They will next be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar’s ensemble drama ‘Kalank’ which will release next year.

They aren’t just good co-stars and actors who debuted together, Alia and Varun are really good friends in real life, as well. Recently in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Varun was asked about the best part about working with Alia Bhatt. He replied, “The best thing is she helps me with my character. She does all the work. She cracks my character. She also gives me references. (Laughs) Until she doesn’t do that, there’s a lot of friction on the sets. Till that doesn’t happen, I’m not happy with her. If she doesn’t act out my scenes, she’s not doing her job as a co-star.”

He was later asked what has changed in the six years since they made their acting debut. The October actor stated, “We’re pretty much the same. As you do more films, the love and respect grow for each other. During Kalank I told Alia, ‘You have become old’. I’ve seen her since she was so small yaar. Even she says that I’ve aged and my beard is growing faster.”

He also candidly revealed how he never takes any sort of relationship advice from Alia. “She’s the last person I’ll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don’t discuss those aspects of our lives with each other. Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes most of the time, we end up making fun of each other”, he revealed.

Looks like Varun and Alia aka Varia share a very balanced professional and personal relationship. Their genuine friendship shows on-screen and works perfectly for the audience, as all the movies they have done together have been hits. Now the fans are excited to see the two together again in ‘Kalank’.



