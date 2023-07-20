Varun Dhawan Creates Stir As He Bites Janhvi Kapoor’s Ear In A Photoshoot, User Says, ‘Ek Thappad…’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are in limelight these days for their upcoming film ‘Bawaal’. Ever since the trailer of their film came out, the actors are receiving great response from the audience. Currently, both are promoting their film widely on different platforms.

Meanwhile, a picture of Varun and Janhvi is going viral on social media. In the photo, Varun is seen doing something with Janhvi which people are not liking at all. He is getting brutally trolled on internet.

During a promotional photoshoot, Varun and Janhvi twinned in black outfits. In one photo, Varun is holding Janhvi by her waist and is jokingly biting her ear, while in the second photo, the duo is seen having a candid laugh. However, netizens were not impressed with Varun’s antics.

As soon as the snaps reached social media, reactions started pouting in from all sides. One user wrote, “I don’t know why people are saying that Varun should not do this now because he is a married man. He should not have done this even when if he was single.” Another stated, “Ek thappad marna chahiye tha Janhvi ko”. A third one penned, “He gives me chhapri vibes.” “Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions”, read a comment. A user said, “This is creepy for a married man to do when he is not acting in a movie.”

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have collaborated for the first time with Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’. The film will release on July 21 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.