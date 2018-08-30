Share

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talked about celebrities of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s superhit, Student Of The Year and since then, there’s no looking back. Apart from his movies and performances, Varun Dhawan has also been in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been spotted making a public appearance together at several parties and film screenings. However, the two have always remained quiet about this hush-hush affair. Though their relationship is no secret, the two had never confirmed it, until now.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Varun talked about her and said, “I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like family. It’s always been so.”

The October star also revealed where in his life Natasha stands. He shared, “My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don’t make relationships to let go of them.”

Varun also candidly admitted that it was because of Natasha and her friends that he had signed up for a few out-of-the-box films like Badlapur and October. “Actually, I decided to do a film like Badlapur or October because of her. It’s because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema.”

Varun also clarified that he has kept Natasha far from the public eye because she is uncomfortable about it. “I didn’t care about all this even before. If you dig up some files from three years back, you’ll see us together at several places. I’ve always been comfortable about it. The idea was to make the other person comfortable. Everyone is not born in the industry. So everyone’s not as excited to be part of the glamour world.”

On Natasha’s reaction to rumors of his link-ups with heroines, he said, “She doesn’t react. Honestly, it doesn’t matter now. She’s read so many stories. Even when I’m with her, there’s a story of me being somewhere else. She’s grown used to it by now. We’ve never let that be part of our relationship.”

Earlier, Varun spoke about his marriage rumours to a leading daily and stated, “Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don’t know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it in the traditional way. I had move into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step.”

