Veer Pahariya And Akshay Kumar Hop Into Hype With Viral ‘Langdi’ Step Ahead Of Sky Force OTT Debut

As 2025 unfolds, Bollywood has already introduced several fresh faces, with Veer Pahariya emerging as one of the most talked-about debuts. The young actor made his big-screen entry alongside Akshay Kumar in the action-packed drama Sky Force, which narrates the gripping story of a Squadron Leader who goes missing after India’s first airstrike at Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. Also featuring Veer’s former girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan, the film has been a significant launchpad for the rising star.

Viral ‘Langdi’ Step Becomes Internet Sensation

While Veer’s performance received praise, it was his unique ‘langdi’ hook step from the song Rang that truly captured social media’s attention. The one-legged dance move quickly became a meme, with netizens flooding the internet with humorous takes on it. However, instead of shying away from the trolling, Veer embraced the virality, cleverly incorporating the step into his public appearances and advertisements.

One standout moment was his Holi advertisement, where he humorously replicated the viral move, turning the tide in his favour. The commercial went viral, reinforcing the age-old adage that all publicity is good publicity.

Akshay Kumar Joins the Fun

In his latest social media post, Veer took the internet by storm once again, this time with the support of his Sky Force co-star and Bollywood veteran, Akshay Kumar. The duo recreated Veer’s signature ‘langdi’ step to announce the digital release of their film, set to premiere on March 21. The lighthearted video instantly became a social media sensation, with fans lauding the clever promotional strategy.

Fans React to the Viral Video

The comments section of the post was flooded with amusing reactions from fans. One user joked, “No one gets talent ,” while another enthusiastic viewer wrote, “POV ME: AFTER WATCHING SKY FORCE 8TH TIME ❤️.” A humorous comparison also surfaced, stating, “Langda Tyagi ❌ Veer Pahariya ✅.”

Many fans appreciated the marketing strategy, with one comment reading, “Trolling me bhi publicity good. The new new.”

With Sky Force set to make its digital debut, the internet is abuzz with excitement, and Veer Pahariya’s now-iconic ‘langdi’ step continues to leave an indelible mark on Bollywood’s pop culture landscape.