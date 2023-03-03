Veteran Actress Sharmila Tagore Reveals Shocking Story When She Got Death Threats For Getting Married!

Starting her film career in the 1950s, Sharmila Tagore has long established a reputation for herself on the big screen. Although Shamila Tagore is no longer as active on screen as she used to be, she still continues her passion for acting, appearing in several films. Sharmila Tagore is known for her beautiful acting and candid looks.

It was not easy to Marry Inter-Religion

Sharmila Tagore, who performs daring characters on the big screen and is daring in real life as well. Kashmir-born actress ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ Sharmila Tagore said her families received death threats when she married an inter-religious couple, according to Times of India news. She said she sent threatening messages to her parents.

Threats were received even at the time of marriage

Let us tell you, On December 27, 1968, Sharmila Tagore married cricketer Mansour Ali Khan Pataudi (Tiger Pataudi). They remained together until the death of Mansoor Ali Khan in 2011. Sharmila Tagore is of Hindu descent while Mansour Ali Khan is from a Muslim family. Their religions were different and Sharmila faced many difficulties when she decided to marry into a Muslim family.she said that when they got married in Calcutta, both families were threatened with guns at the same time But somehow the wedding went smoothly and the reception also went smoothly.

When Two strangers met after marriage

Sharmila Tagore, 78, also said that one day when she was in Delhi, two strangers came to visit her. He introduced himself as CBI and requested security. However, the actress refused approval.