Vice President Kamala Harris Delayed Amidst Havana Syndrome Scare!

Sadly, the world keeps getting stranger day by day. Almost like a Hollywood film, the Havana syndrome reminds us all of the espionage. As Vice President Kamala Harris, travels through Asia to strengthen ties, her trip got delayed. She is told that her trip to Vietnam will have to wait. The reason being Havana Syndrome. Lets us break this down for you.

The Havana syndrome came to light in 2016 and ever since then, more and more people are reporting the same. The syndrome was first diagnosed when American Diplomats in Cuba began complaining of strange health factors that are quite mysterious. The symptoms are a loud piercing sound and pressure in the head. This is most often followed by dizziness and spats of nausea.

The syndrome is said to attack brain networks resulting in what one would diagnose as a concussion. As the diplomats were studied, research shows that it is consistent with injuries. However, at the time none of the diplomats were able to point out the cause or experience of being injured.

Unfortunately, what happened in Cuba now seems to have migrated to Vietnam. Just last week, two US personnel reported being down with mysterious symptoms. This scare led investigators to hold back the Vice President.

While there is no confirmation that it was Havana syndrome, speculations abound. The White House later commented stating that the Vice President will now continue with her trip to Vietnam after being delayed.

We are only glad to hear that the Vice President and her team remain safe and hope to hear more from researchers on the spread of this new syndrome.