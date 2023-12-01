Vicky Kaushal Becomes ‘Unbeatable Listener’, Says Katrina Kaif ‘Loves To Talk’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has made his name in the film industry through his stellar performance in various fields. Other than his professional career he is also setting the bar high for couples in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married two years ago and since then, they have been setting couple goals for their fans. Vicky, who is promoting his latest film Sam Bahadur at the moment, was recently asked by a fan as to how his life changed after getting married and Vicky had the most adorable answer.

Vicky Kaushal says ‘I’ve become an unbeatable listener’

At a recent event, Vicky said that he loves to hear Katrina talk and shared, “I was a good listener before but now I’ve become an unbeatable listener. I can listen to so much because she loves to talk and I love to hear her talk.” He also added that he has to think multiple times before shaving as Katrina hates his clean-shaven look.

At the recent Express Adda, Vicky was asked about being a ‘green flag’ husband and the ‘red flag’ behaviour he had to get rid of for wife Katrina. The actor said that he used to be a little stubborn but has changed his ways now. “The biggest complaint that Katrina has always had is that sometimes I’m too stubborn. That needed a little bit of moderation,” he said.

Vicky also spoke about companionship and shared that how the idea of ‘us’ over ‘me’ has changed his life in the last two years. he said that, “When you have a companion, when you have your life partner with you, you can’t make decisions as to what you want, it’s always about what we want. This thought has seeped in over two years that more than the individuality…. Of course, the individuality is there but more than that when you are thinking about something, it’s always about what’s better for us, rather than what’s better for me.”

Soon the Bollywood couple is going to celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

Our beloved Bollywood couple Vicky and Katrina will soon be celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The couple dated for a few years and got married at an intimate but lavish wedding in Rajasthan.