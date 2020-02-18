Vicky Kaushal declined and abstained to open about his Relationship status with Katrina Kaif

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

With all the bliss of stardom, Fans, movies award function and fun, comes the hardship of Performance. What do you perform and where and how do you perform? All the Celebrities are busy in making their stardom. With their stardom life, they have to manage their personal life, so the both could be maintained well. But we all know that it is the difficult task to do!!

So is the same with Katrina Kaif, who always maintain a distance between her personal and private life. She had made sure that her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor does not serve as the hot news with breakfast. However, she could not dodge the media’s interest in her infamous breakup and she had to talk about what went wrong and how she overcame it.

With a new Buzz in the town, the Rumors of Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif is all around in the air. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina. The actor stated that he really wants to guard his personal life to some extent because if he opens on it, it will lead to discussions, interpretations, and misinterpretations. That is something he is not inviting. He further added that he thinks it is better that way, as he can guard his personal life to some extent and he does not want to open up about anything.

A couple of months ago, Katrina had opened up on her dating rumors with Vicky in an interview with SpotboyE. She had stated, “It doesn’t even matter. These rumors are part of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That is what will make you sustain, that is what the audience loves you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes, as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. Many people hate to come into the spotlight. That is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful.”