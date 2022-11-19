Vicky Kaushal Fanboys Over Childhood Crush Madhuri Dixit- Watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most beloved actors of the current day. Fans like seeing him on the big screen. In anticipation of his next film Govinda Naam Mera, the actor has been taking up all the attention. The brand-new movie posters were released today, with the movie’s release date having fans in a frenzy.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, the stars of “Govinda Mera Naam,” will attend the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 dhamakedar semi-finale weekend and provide a ton of double entertainment. The actor recently posted a funny video alongside Madhuri Dixit on his Instagram account, adding to the film’s already-heavy buzz. We bet you won’t be able to keep your eyes off them.

Vicky Kaushal talks about his first love:

Vicky Kaushal’s revelation that Madhuri Dixit was his childhood love is just one of the episode’s many beautiful moments. “I have only had one crush since I was a little child, and Madhuri Dixit is, without a doubt, that person. I don’t want to pass up this opportunity to dance with her,” Vicky declares on stage to the emcee Maniesh Paul.

Watch out for who makes it to the finals and wins the coveted trophy this season among the glitz and grit to succeed as Vicky bares his emotions and asks Madhuri Dixit to share the stage with him, saying, “In reality, I made this movie so that I may come on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and dance alongside Madhuri ma’am.” The fanboy couldn’t help but blush as they both danced to her song.

The Video

In the video’s first scene, a stunning Madhuri Dixit is seen standing and beaming at the camera while donning a baby pink, glitzy traditional outfit. We can’t wait to watch them connect on screen as their chemistry looks to be on fire.

Vicky accidentally enters the scene while lip-syncing the classic song “mere samne wali khidki mein.” Vicky Kaushal is seen just dressed in all-white. He wears an abstract-patterned shirt, white slacks, and a white coat. The actor put on his shades and undid his front buttons. Check out the video here:

Ahhhhh! Oh mi Gosh! Vicky with his forever crush 🥹🫶 Look at this man, living his fanboy dreams 🥹♥️🫶 Can't wait for #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 it's gonna be a fun ride with these two #VickyKaushal #MadhuriDixit 🫶💃⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cAlrwtSlw5 — A (@scrappinthrough) November 18, 2022

The Work Front

The following Vicky Kaushal film is Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. In addition, the actor has the unnamed Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari picture and the untitled Laxman Utekar movie starring Sara Ali Khan.