Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Note For Rani Mukerji. Deets Inside!

Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway’ is all set to hit the cinema hall on March 17. Yesterday, the premiere of the film was organized by a team of many celebrities such as Katrina kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and legendary actress Rekha can’t keep calm. The movie is praised by everyone including the performance of lead actor Rani Mukerji. Love couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif dropped a heartfelt feeling not to embrace the success of Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway.

Vicky Kaushal shared a post featuring Rani Mukerji and wrote, “Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed.” He didn’t stop here and added, “Hats off to Rani Mukerji for baring her soul out… also @jimsarbhforreal@anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashhimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @zeestudiosofficial! (clapping hands emojis).”

Wife Katrina kaif also pens an appreciation note via her official Instagram post. Katrina wrote, “What an incredibly gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions… Rani Mukerji, no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team @ashhimachibber @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment.” Along with the poster of Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway.

Legendary actress Rekha also spark beautiful words and said, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this ‘Bengal Tigress’ of a mother fighting tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what ‘Mother India’ is all about!”

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan. Her latest release Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway based on true events. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya can be seen in pivot roles.