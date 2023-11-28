Vicky Kaushal On Katrina Kaif’s Towel Fight Scene In ‘Tiger 3’: ‘I Don’t Want You To…’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is counted among the most prominent artists of his generation. He has some highly acclaimed films to his credit. The heartthrob broke many hearts when he tied the knot with beauty queen Katrina Kaif. The duo makes for one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They never fail to shell out couple goals with their sparkling chemistry. Currently, Vicky is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’. He recently graced the Express Adda event and shared his reaction on wife Katrina’s viral towel fight scene in latest release ‘Tiger 3’.

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacted to Katrina Kaif’s towel scene in ‘Tiger 3’

During the event, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his reaction to Katrina Kaif’s highly circulated towel fight scene in ‘Tiger 3’. Responding to the same, he recalled the beautiful experience of watching special screening of ‘Tiger 3’ with his better half. Vicky stated, “Obviously when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I inclined towards her and said, ‘I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel’.”

Furthermore, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor lauded Katrina’s performance in the film and called her ‘incredible’. He quoted, “I told her, ‘You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.’ So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her.”

Katrina Kaif shared her father-in-law’s reaction to her action scenes in ‘Tiger 3’

In an earlier interview with India Today, Katrina Kaif talked about how her father-in-law and senior action director, Sham Kaushal reacted to her action sequences in ‘Tiger 3’. She stated, “The love and support I received from my family is so special. My father-in-law was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes and said, ‘You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well’. So that was really special for me. ”

About Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal began his career with a small role in ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’ in 2012. He tasted fame with ‘Masaan’. Vicky is coming up next with biographical war drama film ‘Sam Bahadur’. It is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Personally, Vicky Kaushal exchanged wedding vows with Katrina Kaif in December 2021.