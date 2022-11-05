Vicky Kaushal Pens Down A Message Wishing Her Mother In A Funny Way!

Vicky posted a sweet video of him getting a relaxing head massage from his mother on Instagram.

On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal lavished his mother Veena Kaushal with birthday love. Vicky posted a sweet video of him getting a relaxing head massage from his mother on Instagram. “Maa, happy birthday. It’s “Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai!” I love you,” he said as the caption. Vicky received a lot of likes and comments on the birthday post he made for his mother.



Actor Katrina, Vicky’s wife, added a red heart emoji to the comment area. Actor Karan Tacker said, “Best.” Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s brother, also posted a moving message on his Instagram page. “Jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai, ghar se bahar nikla toh

Jaana Maa ne diya sab, how are things? Does Mannat have any cheese? Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai, Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri. Maa, happy birthday “Sunny wrote in the post’s caption.

Along with the heartfelt letter, Sunny also posted a photo of him kissing his mother on the cheek. Sham Kaushal, a seasoned stunt coordinator, and action director is married to Veena Kaushal.