Vicky Kaushal Reveals Reason Behind Canceling Wedding By Katrina Kaif; ‘Dhamki Mil Gayi Thi’

Katrina Kaif has won the hearts of many but got settled in Vicky Kaushal’s heart forever. This couple has been tagged as the most lovable duo in the Bollywood industry. Both exchanged vows on December 9, 2021. Currently, Sam Bahadur’s actor, Vicky Kaushal is now busy promoting the movie.

In this beautiful journey of both, Vicky reminisced how Katrina Kaif gave him a dhamki (threat) to dismiss the wedding. Read on more to know why.

Sweet as Sugar – Katrina

Before the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Kat proved herself as sweet as sugar but can be turned into completely opposite if Vick messes with her.

In a recent interview, Vick reminisced about those days and laughed at it. He remembers the dialogue till now and loves the way she expresses her feelings towards him.

The Dhamki, (Threat)

Vicky recalled the moment when Katrina threatened him during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s shoot collided with his wedding date.

Vicky said, “I have done half of the film’s shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujhe dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do (Then I was threatened by Katrina to don’t get married if I have to go to the set just after two days of our wedding).” “Then I confirmed them as ‘no’ and went for the shooting after five days,” he added.

Ground Zero

Furthermore, he disclosed the ongoing life of both post-marriages. He said, “It really is a blessing to find that companion for yourself where you truly feel like you have come back home. I don’t know how to describe it in words, but it’s a very sukoon wala (peaceful) feeling.It’s nice.”

“It’s your grounding, it’s your axis. You know that this is your ground zero,” he ended.