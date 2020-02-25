Vicky Kaushal said he wants to guard beautiful things, on dating Rumors with Katrina Kaif.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Vicky Kaushal has dazzled us with his amazing acing skills. From his role in his first debut movie “Massan” to gazing his, another side of acting in “Uri the Surgical strike” As the Film had bought out a completely different version of him on the big screen.

With all the amazing Movies in his bucket, and the gleam around his life. Vicky also got attention with his link up rumors with Katrina Kaif. there are reports that soon the rumoured couple is going to work together in a film. Well, contrary to the reports, one of Vicky’s close friends had revealed to the ETimes, that both Katrina and Vicky are nothing more than just, ‘good friends’ are.

However, they both flirt with each other but that too in a healthy way only. In addition, nothing serious is going between the two stars and is just another product from the rumor mill. However, in a recent interview, the actor has talked about being clicked with Katrina Kaif on numerous occasions and dating.

Vicky Kaushal talked about his dating period in an interview with the Mid-Day. He said, “There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling.” The actor was then asked about being snapped with Katrina Kaif most of the time, on which he stated, “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That is fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

a couple of months ago, Katrina had opened up on her dating rumors with Vicky in an interview with SpotboyE. She had stated, “It doesn’t even matter. These rumors are part of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That is what will make you sustain, that is what the audience loves you for or judge you on.

All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. Many people hate to come into the spotlight. That is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful.”