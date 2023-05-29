Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shares Droolworthy Photos, Katrina Kaif Fans Says “Bhabhi Won’t Like It”; Watch

Bollywood’s new on-screen couple Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to make their movie reach to as much audience as possible. Recently, the duo took to their official social media handle to share some highly attractive and romantic pictures.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s romantic photos.

In the pictures, Vicky kaushla could be seen wearing a black tuxedo while Sara Ali Khan is looking gorgeous in red dress. The duo posed together for the pictures and fans loved their chemistry. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared on her instagram story that she is going to re unite with her on screen husband Kapu at Iffa Awards. Vicky also shared the same pictures and wrote can’t wait to see her.

Katrina Kaif’s fans reaction to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Pictures

As soon as Vicky and Sara dropped their stunning photos, their comment section was filled with hilarious staements. “Katrina bhabhi is watching both of you,” commented one user, “bhabhi won’t like it Vicky Bhaiya please take these down,” mentioned another user. “oh god you look so good together, hope everything is safe back home Vicky,” wrote another instagram user.

Meanwhile, a video of Vicky Kaushal dancing on wife Katrina Kaif’s song ‘shela ki jawani’ at Iffa is going viral. the actor was shaking legs with Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant and escaped tripping due to Rakhi’s dress. Apart from this Vicky Kaushla and Sara have many intersting projects in their kitty which they will announce soon.