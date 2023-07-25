Vicky Kaushal Takes Katrina Kaif’s Feedback Seriously; Reveals His ‘Husband’s Secret’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the epitome of couple goals. The actor from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has revealed his wife’s secret and spoken more publicly about their relationship. One of the year’s biggest successes, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

The actor is currently preparing for his next role, Sam Bahadur. Vicky recently surprised his wife, the actress Katrina Kaif, by taking her on a surprise vacation for her birthday. And ever since he saw the Tiger 3 beauty, he has been raving about it. Vicky Kaushal, the actor and all-around heartthrob, says that he takes Katrina Kaif’s thoughts to heart and discloses the key to being a decent husband.

Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s maturity in an interview

While speaking openly about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal revealed that the actress of Tiger 3 is quite realistic when it comes to business but otherwise highly emotional. If Katrina has anything negative to say about Vicky’s performance in a movie or the movie’s trailer, Vicky claims she’ll say it. Vicky chimes in to say that when he shows Katrina his dance rehearsal videos, he can expect the harsh reality, but that his experience will help him deal with it.

Vicky admits he sometimes has trouble deciding, but Katrina always has insightful observations based on her life’s ups and downs to share. As a result of her objectivity, I always give significant thought to her input while making important decisions. When speaking to Film Companion, Vicky gushes at the protagonist’s wisdom and practicality.

Vicky doesn’t end there, though; she also notes that Katrina has worked extremely hard to be where she is. In the same vein as Hema Malini and Rekha, he is hesitant to mention Katrina. The actor quietly acknowledges Katrina’s accomplishment, saying, “That’s a big deal.”

How to Be a Good Husband, According to Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal discussed the qualities of a good husband in an interview with a media outlet dedicated to celebrity news. Vicky advises, “Choose your moments to be quiet,” explaining the importance of compromise in any relationship. Not I, not You, but US should decide. You, he continues, must become one with us. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal met on the set of Karan Johar’s talk show, where the “couch of manifestation” led to their romance. They tied the knot in 2021.