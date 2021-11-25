Vicky Kaushal To Marry Katrina Kaif Twice, Wedding Updates!

New updates related to Katrina’s marriage surfaced, Vicky Kaushal will do court marriage in Mumbai. Actress Katrina Kaif And Actor Vicky Kaushal Will Soon Do Court Wedding. The fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding of star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. It was being claimed that both would tie the knot in the second week of December, although now a new update related to their wedding has come out. According to the latest report, the couple can get married in Mumbai before December.

It’s reported that Actress Katrina Kaif and Actor Vicky Kaushal shall tie the knot this coming week. Yet this marriage is going to be a traditional one but a court marriage. It is being said that the couple is getting married in court first before doing Wedding an Indian way. Although the couple has not announced that officially. As all are aware that none of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has broken the silence on their marriage. Still, it is being asserted that from the wedding venue to their outfits, everything has been finalized.

As per the information Katrina Kaif has revealed that Vicky and Katrina will be doing a court marriage in Mumbai this coming week, ahead of the royal wedding in Rajasthan. Yes, according to a report in ‘Bollywood Life’, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also going to get married in Mumbai before getting married in Rajasthan. A source close to Katrina has told the portal that, before their grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, Katrina-Vicky are going to do court marriage in Mumbai.

It is being said that their court marriage can happen by next week. According to reports, Katrina and Vicky are soon going to make a formal announcement of their marriage. At the same time, the fans are also excited to know not only the wedding date of the couple but also every detail.