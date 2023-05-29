Vicky Kaushal Trips As Rakhi Sawant Stumbles Upon Him While Dancing; Watch Video!

Last night in Abu Dhabi, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 were presented. The who’s who of Bollywood descended the red carpet for the awards presentation. Bollywood stars, such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Kriti Sanon, lit up the stage with their enthralling performances. Rakhi Sawant, however, unintentionally shoved Vicky in one of the viral films, nearly causing Vicky to trip.

Vicky, Rakhi, and Sara Ali Khan dance to the song Chikni Chameli at the beginning of the video. Vicky nevertheless announced, “Let’s dance on Sheila Ki Jawani,” just seconds into their performance. Then Rakhi, Sara, and Vicky begin to sing and dance.

Vicky and Rakhi had a moment during the dance performance where they were totally focused on their movements. Vicky, however, lost his equilibrium for a brief second when Rakhi unintentionally bumped into him. Vicky was able to gather himself despite the situation and laugh it off. Sara couldn’t help but participate in the laughs because she was so surprised by the event.

