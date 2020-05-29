Sidharth Shukla is a winner of many hearts. He started out on TV and went on to act in a movie opposite Alia Bhatt. But his recent stint in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 has made him even more popular and won him a bigger fanbase.

The Bigg Boss 13 trophy for champ Sidharth Shukla didn’t come simple by any means. The on-screen character experienced a few good and bad times. All things considered, regardless of all that, he didn’t neglect to intrigue and engage every one of his fans out there. One of the most faultless characteristics of the Dil Se Dil Tak entertainer, inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, was the savage jokes that ended up being sufficient to close everybody against him or, now and again, he utilized them to broil his individual housemates. One of numerous such occasions is the ‘akela hoon’ exchange by Sidharth Shukla that remaining parts out top pick.

We as of late happened to run over a video of him rehashing that epic line for his fans and should state, the Sid loot was flawless. The viral clasp sees Sidharth Shukla, donning a white tee, as he looked towards the front camera and presented the joke with a wide grin. “Akela hoon, khush hoon. Akele se phatti hai tum sab ki,” says the on-screen character and damn, we just returned to the days when nearly everybody in the house was against him yet that didn’t trouble him.

All things considered, other famous Sidharth Shukla exchanges incorporate, “Agar primary ruler hoon toh koi mera takhta palat nahi sakta,” “You set the bar, I’ll increase present expectations,” “Kutta palo, billi palo standard galat fehmi tangle palo.” Have a look at the video below:

In a recent interview, Shukla had opened up on the struggle of having no work due to the lockdown, but then he added how it’s nothing compared to the sufferings of daily wage earners. “The pandemic will cause a huge loss to the economics around the world and people. And if I’m one of them, I don’t think it is such a big deal. It is embarrassing to even talk about my loss today. I feel sorry for the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time. I am glad people are helping as many of them as possible in this dire situation. Many, who lose a job today, might get one in the future. But these workers live hand-to-mouth and it is a question of life and death. Their suffering is unimaginable,” he said.