Starkid Suhana Khan is often made headlines for her glamorous social media posts and selfies. The stunning Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana is currently pursuing her education career in New York with her close friends. Suhana is 19-year, old and she shared a strong bond with her father. And, just like most of us, Suhana Khan, too, is making the best out of her student life as her fan pages on Instagram give us quite an update of her student life.

As of the Coronavirus lockdown, the starkid has been refreshing her Insta feed by sharing different dazzling pictures and recordings for fans. Also, Suhana’s ongoing Insta story is about backtalk and magnificence! The video sees Suhana Khan attempting a filter that has just improved her magnificence. It starts with the woman playing with her deliciously long hair, while she takes a gander at the camera. Suhana then comes somewhat nearer to the focal point and parades her consummately conditioned face. Suhana glanced excellent in a dim blue sweatshirt and was wearing insignificant cosmetics. See:

Earlier, her mother has done a photoshoot of her daughter without any makeup at her home. As you check the photo shared by Gauri Khan, one can find her to be an absolute diva in the photo with her strapless top and jeans. Taking the same on Instagram, Gauri Khan was seen sharing two pictures of her daughter as she wrote, no makeup, no hair, just her photography. Well, you need to check it as under on her Instagram page:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CALEzYknceB/

The moment Guari Khan shared the photo, it became an instant hit as many started commenting and liking the same including Manish Malhotra calling her gorgeous while Sussanne Khan also calling her “Gorgeous little doll Suhana.” Ananya Panday who is Suhana’s best friend also commented saying that she liked her top a lot. Suhana has remained active on social media sharing her cool pictures too often.