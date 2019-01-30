Video Of Ranveer Singh Dancing His Heart Out At A Rajasthani Wedding Is Every Baraati Ever

Share

Ranveer Singh is considered one of the top stars in Indian Cinema today. His back to back terrific performances in movies like Baajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Simmba have made his an iconic star and now post his wedding, his fame seems to have reached a new zenith. After his destination wedding with the actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh was recently seen at a wedding in Rajasthan

The actor had taken time off from his hectic schedule to enjoy a wedding in Rajasthan. Photos and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. In an off-white kurta, Simmba star can be seen dancing his heart out and taking some selfies with his fans. Here are some pics and videos from the wedding:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtNUU87hE93/?utm_source=ig_embed

Nowadays, Ranveer Singh is busy in promotions of Gully Boy which will be releasing on 14 February and next he will be seen in Kapil dev’s biopic ‘83’.