John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate gave out one of the most iconic songs with Dilbar. The song, starring Nora Fatehi had the audience swooning as well. It was originally taken from the 1999 film Sirf Tum starring Sanjay Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen, who starred in the original song, was also full of praise for Nora’s dance. “Nora was absolutely fantastic in it and my favourite part of this song are the first two lines, which they added and is very well done. The remix is also very well done. Nora has absolutely killed it but I still like the original version more,” she had said earlier.

And now, Sushmita Sen has once again grooved on her song, which was recently remade with an Arabic twist for Satyameva Jayate. She recently posted a video in which she can be seen doing a TRX workout session. Sushmita was in her gym gear as he did her bit of belly dance to the Nora Fatehi tune bringing back the magic of the ’90s.

Watch the video here:

https://instagram.com/p/BnbP0Y_HG9c/?utm_source=ig_embed

The video of Sushmita performing on the latest song is one you cannot miss as she completely nails it with her stunning moves. Netizens were awestruck by the video. Nora commented, “Omg yassssssssssssssssssss i love you ugh no one comes close to you #legend.” To which Sushmita replied, “@norafatehi I love you too!!!Keep grooving sweetheart…you are magic!!! here s to our #dilbar.”

Here’s Nora Fatehi’s stunning belly dancing in the re-worked Dilbar: