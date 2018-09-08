Share

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently launched her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving in an event in Mumbai. The launch launch party of her new book was attended by many Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Dimple Kapadia. But something which one couldn’t miss was Ranveer & Akshay’s camaraderie at the stage.

The word bromancing is perfect for the two there, as they were seen laughing upon each other and pulling each other’s leg.They amused audience with their silly banters. Dressed in his quirky style, Ranveer wore a dark green suit with big black patches over it while Akshay’s outfit was a soothing combination of white and pink.

Check out the pictures:

In the above videos and pictures, the dashing duo can be seen enjoying the comraderie as the pap present went on a shooting spree to capture the fun moments between the actors. Ranveer and Akshay together pulled Twinkle’s leg as they read out an excerpt from her book, titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Doting husband Akshay also took to Twitter to promote her book. He wrote, ”Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge.” This and more such witty writing in the wife’s latest book, #PyjamasAreForgiving. Released today, grab your copies [email protected] #CheerleaderForLife”.

“Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge. “ 😂😂 This and more such witty writing in the wife’s latest book, #PyjamasAreForgiving. Released today, grab your copies now! 🤓 @mrsfunnybones #CheerleaderForLife pic.twitter.com/T65ljZ3nMG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2018

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Reema Kagti’s historical sports drama Gold. Now, he will start shooting for his next film, Good News in November. He will be working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film.

While Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. He will also be seen Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.