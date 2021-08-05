Vidya Balan: Actress talks about her role preferences in the films, Read to know

Vidya Balan the Lioness of Bollywood has given many strong performances in her movies. Recently actress talked about her role preferences, especially in biopic films, Read to know what makes her select a role in any biopic and much more.

Vidya Balan is an actress who has earned the admiration of the audience for her strong performances as an actress in Bollywood films. Talking about her films, she has worked in various biopics. Last year, she played the role of a mathematics professor in a film called Shakuntala Devi. The lioness then played the role of Vidya Vincent, a forest officer. Even now, Vidya has received offers for many biopics. However, she has said that she will decide which of the roles to play or accept after studying.

In an interview, Vidya has told about her upcoming project. Vidya’s fans are very curious about every upcoming film. She has been seen working hard to make her role effective. She responds that it is her job to make the audience happy by playing each role with great effort. Various biopics have been made by different celebrities in Bollywood so far. It also includes several actresses.

Vidya Balan’s biopic as an actress has always been a source of joy for the audience. It is not important to do every biopic. It also needs to have some life value. So I think of many things when choosing a biopic. What are we going to tell the audience from the biopic we are going to do, It is also important to look at the life philosophy of the person on whose life the biopic is based. So it would not be appropriate for me to do a biopic just for publicity. Even so, Vidya has said.

In 2011, Vidya played the role of Silk Smitha in Dirty Picture. In 2020, Shakuntala played the role of Goddess. Both these films had a huge response from the audience. Speaking on the subject, Vidya said, “I have received offers for many biopics but I have decided to work in a few of them.”

Also Read:

Indian Army Pays Tribute To Vidya Balan, A Military Firing Range In Kashmir Is Named After The Lioness