Vidya Balan does not want to look skinny in pictures, takes stand on ‘No Photoshop’ policy

Actress Vidya Balan has taken a stand against unrealistic beauty standards. She wants to look the same in pictures as she is. She has announced a ‘No Photoshop’ policy during the shoots. Well-known photographer Dabboo Ratnani has given this information. He says Vidya Balan has taken a stand against unrealistic beauty standards by issuing rules on how her photos should be used. She doesn’t want to look slimmer than she is. Dabboo Ratnani said that Vidya Balan is comfortable with her skin. She doesn’t want to retouch her photos. Dabboo Ratnani has said this in a new interview.





He said that Vidya Balan does not want any kind of re-touching of her pictures. She doesn’t want to look skinny in her pictures. This is because she is comfortable in her own skin. Vidya Balan has also said that she has accepted herself as she looks. Dabboo Ratnani said I try to have the best lighting on the set itself so that the chances of post-treatment of the photograph are minimized. But Vidya is with Balan that she doesn’t like re-touching of her pictures. She is comfortable with her skin and does not want to look slim in pictures. She said that during the shoot of the magazine, she tells the editorial team to only do color correction in her photos, but not re-touching. Vidya often talks about body shame. Earlier this year during the promotion of her film Lioness, she had said that her body weight had become a ‘national issue’.



She said that she has faced hormonal issues throughout her life. For the longest time, she hated her body. She felt that her body had deceived her. “In those days I was under pressure to look my best. Because of this, she was disappointed. She had said that with time I have accepted myself. I started loving and accepting myself a little more every day. In this way, I became more acceptable to the people. They started giving me love and appreciation.”