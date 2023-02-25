There have been reports of actor Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia. The rumours started doing the rounds after their pics of kissing each other went viral on social media. Both are yet to speak on it but their fans are convinced something is really brewing between the two. Now, it seems that Vijay has a nickname for his ladylove. Read on to know what it is!

Vijay Varma’s Nickname For His Rumoured Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma is currently at the 73rd Berlinale Film Festival for the film Dahaad. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. Tamannaah wished the Gully Boy actor the best for the movie. We saw Vijay replying to her by calling her ‘tamatar’ which means ‘tomato’ in English. It seems that Varma calls Tamannaah by this cute nickname with love.

Vijay Varma And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Viral Video

It was in Goa last year during the New Year’s 2023 celebrations where the two were reportedly kissing one another. The viral video sparked dating rumours. Later, the duo was spotted at the airport post that but did not pose together for the paparazzi. Both were also seen on a lunch date in Bandra some days back.

How Vijay and Tamannaah Met

Apparently, they fell for each other on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and they are reportedly going strong in their relationship. On Valentine’s Day, the Darlings actor shared a post where he did not reveal her face. But fans saw the jacket in the pic and guessed it was Tamannaah Bhatia. We want them to make their relationship public soon.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Projects

Bhatia is now busy shooting for the movie, Jailer in Chennai. It stars Rajinikanth in the male lead. She was last seen in Babli Bouncer. While Varma will be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. His last outing was Darlings with Alia Bhatt. He was raved for his performance as Hamza.