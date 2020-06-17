Vikas Gupta is one of the most successful persons in the Indian TV industry. He rose to fame after he was crowned as the mastermind in the superhit and super controversial Bigg Boss season 11. Now, Vikas Gupta has come out and shared a video where he is seen calling out names like Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde who tried to make his life hell.

In the video, Vikas Gupta has first shared the video of a young boy who calls him a bad person. Then he goes on to reveal some proofs that point that Parth Samthaan defamed him saying he didn’t pay Parth’s dues and even molested him. He even called out Shilpa Shinde for wrongly accusing him of sabotaging her career and creating her fake MMS. But he didn’t stop there. He even called out his dear friend Priyank Sharma in the video.

While sharing the video on his profile, Vikas captioned it, “This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell every day. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years. Form to the police. Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else.” Watch the video below:

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

In the video, Vikas Gupta says that he doesn’t wanna be remembered as a bad human being, because he isn’t one. He said, “Main shuruat se shuru karunga, aur darunga nahi kisi se. I’m gonna call out each one of you who has made me go through hell. Each one of you.”

Also read: Vikas Gupta Talks About Price Narula’s Wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Says, “She Hasn’t Received Her Due In Industry Like Ankita Lokhande”