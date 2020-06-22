The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has given courage to many stars to speak up and not give in to the pressure from the industry. Vikas Gupta has also taken to his Instagram to share some details about his personal life which seem to have been bothering him a lot for a long time. Vikas Gupta has shared that he is a bisexual and would no longer keep it a secret as this is what God has made him.

Vikas Gupta, on June 20, 2020, took to his social media and announced with pride that he is bisexual. Taking to the twitter he wrote, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.” Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan are yet to respond to the tweet. Check out the tweet:

Vikas said that he was no longer going to be ashamed of his sexuality. “It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide,” he said.

Apart from that, he also took to his Instagram and shared a 53-minute long video, where he bared it all. In the video, Vikas mentioned that accusations made by Priyanka and Parth. He shared that Parth said he wasn’t molested but was inappropriately physically touched by Vikas. Vikas further stated that he refrained from speaking out for so long because he promised Parth’s mother that he would be a better human being than Parth.

While sharing the video Vikas wrote, “will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me”. He opened up on the ‘years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions’ and said that his family cut off all ties with him.

“My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend,” he wrote. Watch the video:

Click here to Watch the video directly on Instagram.

Vikas said that his mother and siblings no longer talk to him. “As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were,” he wrote.

