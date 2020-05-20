Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill came extremely close with each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaz would bring out the kid in Sidharth whereas Sidharth Shukla made sure Shehnaaz never took any extreme step. The two supported each other and were loved by everyone. SidNaaz fans wanted to see the two together and now their mutual friends Vikas Gupta has shared a video that hints at their engagement.

Vikas took to his social media to share the video and captioned it, “This uplifted my mood immediately. At times like these whatever can make you smile should be shared. #siddharthshukla #shehnaazgill #sidhearts #sidnaazians #shefalibagga family and friends and #vikasgupta as #salmankhan I don’t know what will happen in times to come but I know seeing this made me happy #biggboss13 #family #quarantine”.

The video has been edited on Hum Saath Saath Hain’s famous baarat song where Mohnish Behl is shown as Sidharth and Tabu as Shehnaaz and rest of the family members are shown as their fans who are dancing crazily. Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans started pouring comments and assuming that Vikas is indirectly confirming the news of their engagement. Check out the comments: